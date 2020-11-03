LeBron James hyped up Barack Obama after the former president drained a 3-pointer while campaigning for Joe Biden

Mark Wilson/Getty Images After Barack Obama sank a clutch three while campaigning for Joe Biden in Michigan, LeBron James shared a clip of the shot and added ‘All cash!’

Former President Barack Obama showed off his silky smooth shot while in Michigan campaigning for his former vice president, Joe Biden.

After a video of the 44th president draining a three went viral, LeBron James shared the clip on Twitter and wrote “Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? OK OK I see. All cash! ðŸ’ŒðŸ¾”

The pair has been active in the lead-up to Tuesday’s elections, with James working to encourage voting via More Than a Vote and Obama travelling to multiple swing states to advocate on Biden’s behalf.

Former President Barack Obama took over the internet this weekend with a basketball highlight from the campaign trail.

And even the NBA’s biggest star was impressed with Obama’s smooth stroke.

While campaigning on behalf of former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Obama found himself in a gym and was caught on camera splashing a corner three. The former President shouted, “that’s what I do!” as he turned to make his way out of the gym, while Biden and others who watched the shot drop through the net responded with a chorus of whoas.

David Zalubowski/AP Images Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The video of the shot went viral on social media and even prompted a response from LeBron James.

“Now you just showing out now my friend!!” James wrote in a quote tweet of the clip. “That’s what you do huh?? OK OK I see. All cash! ðŸ’ŒðŸ¾”

Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash! ???????? https://t.co/8pZzXLJIJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2020

It wasn’t the only time Obama and James interacted in recent days. The retired politician appeared on an episode of “The Shop: Uninterrupted” â€” the barbershop-themed talk show produced by and featuring James â€” that aired Friday on HBO.

“The King” visited the White House three times throughout Obama’s two-term presidency: in 2012 and 2013 after winning back-to-back finals with the Miami Heat, and again in 2016 after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to its first championship as a franchise.

Obama is an avid basketball fan and, in addition to keeping up with professional games and releasing annual brackets during March Madness, he would regularly play basketball throughout his presidency. He even once got stitches in his lip after taking an elbow to the face during a game at the White House.

REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya Former President Barack Obama is an avid basketball player and fan.

While James and Obama share a love of basketball, both men are currently focused on efforts involving Tuesday’s election. James has put his efforts into More Than a Vote, a nonprofit devoted to encouraging young Americans to register and vote in this election and beyond. Meanwhile, Obama has spent recent days campaigning for Biden in several states expected to decide the presidential election, including Michigan and Georgia.

