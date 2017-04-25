LeBron James robotically recalled the exact details of a play and laughed about his 'crazy' memory

LeBron James has boasted about his memory in the past, saying he can remember random plays and recall exactly what happened.

On Sunday, after helping the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Indiana Pacers to advance in the playoffs, James showed off that memory while discussing Cavs reserve point guard Deron Williams.

Asked about how Williams is adjusting to the team, James began noting the types of plays Williams has been making, showing he’s increasingly comfortable. He then pointed to a very specific example, reciting a random play from the game as if he just watched it again.

“When he got that right-to-left crossover, between, that left-to-right crossover, he pulling up on threes off pick-and-rolls with no hesitation, he’s getting into the lane,” James said.

“You saw that one possession where he swung it to me, I hit Channing [Frye], Channing swung it to him, he pump-faked Myles Turner, looked off Paul George, and laid it up.”

James then paused his thought and said, “It’s kinda crazy I can replay all the plays in my head, huh?”

James has not been shy in the past about discussing some of his niche skills when it comes to the game. He once boasted about his “huge” basketball IQ, and this season, he said he studied how every player on the Cavs likes to catch and shoot the ball, so he learned to throw the perfect pass to them.

To see it in action, however, off the cuff, is pretty special.

Listen to this from the 30-second point on and try to tell me LeBron James isn’t a robot. pic.twitter.com/XErBBfRyoo

— Scott @ WFNY (@WFNYScott) April 23, 2017

