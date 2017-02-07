LeBron James banks in ridiculous 3-pointer to force overtime against Wizards after missing wide open layup seconds before

LeBron James saved the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Washington Wizards after very nearly blowing it seconds before.

After trading baskets nearly the entire fourth quarter, the Wizards were up 118-117 with 12 seconds to play.

LeBron James drove to the basket, side-stepped a defender, blatantly travelled, and to the amazement of everyone, missed a completely wide open layup.

The Cavs had to foul, and the Wizards hit two free throws to go up three with just under four seconds left.

But just as quickly as James nearly blew the game, he made up for it. With no timeouts, Kevin Love threw a Hail Mary down the court to find James. James caught the ball, and, smothered by Bradley Beal, stepped back and hit an impossible, turning, fade-away three off the glass to tie the game.

The Wizards were unable to score on a tip-in to win the game, and it went to overtime.

James later fouled out early in overtime, but the Cavs can thank him for at least getting them to an extra period.

