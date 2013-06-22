A Great GIF Of LeBron James At The Heat Celebration Party

LeBron James, his Heat teammates, and Drake all partied at Story in Miami last night after winning the NBA Championship Title.



The party looked pretty funny and very champagne soaked.

There’s a 5 minute long video of the party here, but we can’t stop watching this LeBron GIF. LeBron was gesturing to Drake to join him but it’s just so much better out of context:

