LeBron James suggests voting practices are 'structurally racist' amid widespread election chaos in Georgia

Associated Press Voters wait in a line that stretched around the Metropolitan Library in Atlanta, Georgia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

LeBron James weighed in on the long lines and general disorder of Georgia’s primary elections, questioning whether “how we vote is also structurally racist?” in a Tuesday tweet.

Georgia’s in-person voting on Tuesday quickly descended into chaos on Tuesday, with under-trained poll workers having difficulties working Georgia’s new voting machines.

The problems seemed to disproportionately affect voters of colour in precincts in Atlanta and the surrounding areas, facing long lines and lack of options.

LeBron James weighed in on the disorganization plaguing in Georgia’s primary elections on Tuesday, expressing frustration at people not being able to vote in the wake of protests and civil unrest over police brutality in the United States.

James, one of the most prominent athletes in the world, has used his platform in recent days to raise awareness about Floyd’s death, the issue of police violence, and Americans peacefully demonstrating in protest of police brutality.

In-person voting in Georgia, held during an unprecedented pandemic with a shortage of poll-workers, quickly descended into chaos in many counties and in Atlanta due to problems with poll workers having trouble working Georgia’s new voting machines and a lack of back-up paper ballots.

Voters in a number of precincts, including many with large communities of colour, reported waiting in line for hours to vote as workers struggled to fix machines and acquire provisional ballots. Some people left without voting at all.

“Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?,” James tweeted along with a link to a Politico story documenting the difficulties many voters, especially in predominately Black neighbourhoods, faced on Tuesday.

Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020

In the tweet James shared, activist LaTosha Brown, who co-founded the Black Voters Matter Fund, told Politico that while she waited three hours to vote in Atlanta, she saw voters in a nearby majority-white precinct walk in with little-to-no wait.

“We have got to stop making voting a traumatic damn experience for black voters. Everything has to be a traumatic experience,” she told Politico.

Numerous academic studies have shown that Black voters and voters of colour face disproportionate barriers to voting, and are more likely to have their voter registrations purged, more likely to live in neighbourhoods with lower-quality in-person voting options and longer lines to vote, and are more likely to have their mail-in ballots rejected.

