LeBron James Apologizes To Cleveland, As He Celebrates With Miami

LeBron James apologized to fans in Cleveland for the way that he left town to play in Miami, but that will likely come as small consolation as it comes the wake of a victory he couldn’t deliver as a Cavalier.James never beat the Celtics in the playoffs when he was in Cleveland, which explains why his celebration last night was a little more exuberant than a second-round series victory should be.



(Some say too exuberant.)

After the game, LeBron said:

“The way it panned out with all the friends & family & fans back home, I apologise for the way it happened. This was the opportunity of lifetime … As much as I loved my teammates back in Cleveland, as much as I loved home, I knew I couldn’t do it by myself against that team.”

The backhanded apology once again reminded the city that he had to leave, because they weren’t good enough. Probably not the mea culpa Ohioans were looking for.

