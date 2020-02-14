The Denver Nuggets tried to talk smack with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the Lakers made them pay

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Word of advice to future opponents: Don’t make LeBron James angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets 120-116 in overtime on Wednesday night in a battle between the two top teams in the Western Conference.

Both before and during the game, the Nuggets talked a bit of smack, directing shots at Lakers superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Davis was the leading scorer of the game with 33 points to go with his 10 rebounds, while James had a triple-double of 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Before the game began, the Nuggets decided to do a bit of needling in the Lakers direction, posting images of Los Angeles centre Anthony Davis and Nuggets centre Nikola Jokić.

“We just wanted to share some pictures of the best centre in the NBA and Anthony Davis,” the caption read.

Nothing wrong with a little jab at the opposition ahead of a big game! Just some light fun to get the home fans hyped. Davis and Jokić are both All-Star centres, and their matchup would undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the game.

When the two teams finally tipped off, the Nuggets dominated early, working their way to a 31-23 lead after the first quarter. Near the start of the second quarter, Nuggets guard Monte Morris hit a three to extend Denver’s lead to 45-32. After making his shot, he chirped a bit at LeBron, who had jumped out to contest his attempt.

It would prove to be a grave mistake.

Monte Morris decided it was wise to talk trash to LeBron. The Lakers went on a 25-8 run immediately after. Life comes at you quick. pic.twitter.com/fNU7v6RAU2 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 13, 2020

As the above tweet explains, the Lakers went on a 25-8 run through the next seven minutes of action, and by halftime, held a 61-55 lead over the home team.

From there, the game stayed competitive throughout, with the Lakers eventually overpowering the Nuggets in overtime.

James finished the night with a triple-double, posting 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists, while Anthony Davis led all scorers with 33 points to go along with his 10 rebounds.

If there’s any team more dangerous to play in the NBA than the Lakers right now, it’s the Lakers when they’re angry.

