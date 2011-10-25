LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Are Headlining An NBA World Tour

Photo: AP Images

With the NBA lockout still rolling along, at least 14 of the NBA’s biggest stars have agreed to participate in a series of exhibition games that will tour the globe.LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and Derrick Rose are among the players that have already been signed for the games. Players will be paid between $100 thousand and $1 million for the tour that will include six games that will be played on four continents.



The games would begin next weekend in Puerto Rico with future games being held in London, Macau, and Australia.

According to ESPN magazine, four more players were expected to sign by Sunday night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.