LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Paid Homage To 'The Dictator' Last Night

Photo: YouTube via HardwoodParoxysm09

The Miami Heat crushed the Indiana Pacers last night in game 5 of their series, allowing for a good deal of celebration from the Miami players.Those watching closely could see LeBron James and Dwyane Wade repeatedly flash a finger in the air, and according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the gesture was a reference to Admiral General Aladeen, the character actor Sacha Baron Cohen plays in the recent film “The Dictator”.



When the Heat cancelled Friday practice after an embarrassing loss in game 3, James took a break by seeing the film in Indiana, according to Sports Illustrated. Apparently, James and his crew were impressed, because they were throwing up the finger all night.

Photo: YouTube via HardwoodParoxysm09

Here’s Sacha’s version in “The Dictator”:

Photo: YouTube via TVinternetizarada

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.