LeBron James And Dwight Howard Top The ESPN NBA Player Rankings

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

To no surprise, a panel of 91 “experts” have named LeBron James of the Miami Heat as the best player in the NBA. But after King James, there is plenty of room for debate.ESPN.com surveyed 91 people from various corners of the worldwide leader, and asked them to rate every player in the NBA based on “the current quality of each player.”



In a bit of a surprise, scoring champ Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and five-time champ Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers are not among the top five.

Dwight Howard of the Orlando Magic comes in second, followed by LeBron’s Heat teammate Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul of the New Orleans Hornets. NBA Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki is fifth.

One player that everybody can agree on is Eddy Curry. He is ranked 493rd. And Knicks fans nod their heads in unison.

Here is the top 10 NBA players according to ESPN.com:

LeBron James, MIA Dwight Howard, ORL Dwyane Wade, MIA Chris Paul, NO Dirk Nowitzki, DAL Kevin Durant, OKC Kobe Bryant, LAL Derrick Rose, CHI Deron Williams, NJ Blake Griffin, LAC

