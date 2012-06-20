LEBRON JAMES: My Life Is Like An Amusement Park

Photo: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

To say LeBron James’ life and career have been crazy these last two years would be an understatement.And he agrees.



Here’s how LeBron described his life since joining the Miami Heat (via The Basketball Jones):

“You ever been to an amusement park? That’s what my life has been like. Twists and turns. Up and down. Uh-oh, here we go, the roller-coaster is going into the dark hole again. Where’s the light? There’s the light. Up and down. Back into the dark hole. Back in the light. That’s what my life has been like.”

He provided that great quote in between laughs, according to the Miami Herald.

Being able to joke around about this shows LeBron’s self-awareness is leaps and bounds ahead of where he was when he infamously announced he’d be “taking his talents to South Beach” two summers ago.

But that ghost still haunts him everyday no matter what he does.

Whether it’s ESPN running ridiculous graphics about non-existent fourth quarter meltdowns or everyone saying this Miami Heat superstar experiment won’t work after just two years of trying, there’s no escape for LeBron.

