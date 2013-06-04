LeBron James Almost Hit His Head On The Rim On This Alley Oop

The Heat are off to a terrific start in Game 7, and LeBron James is at the centre of it.



Indiana has turned it over a ridiculous 14 times, and that has allowed Miami to get out in transition. And when Miami gets out in transition, they’re impossible to stop.

On this beautiful alley-oop from Norris Cole to LeBron James, the MVP points for the pass, leaps to grab it, and then has to duck to keep his head from hitting the rim.

Incredible GIF from @cjzero (full video below):

@cjzeroThe video:

