LeBron James leap-frogged John Lucas for the dunk of the season against the Bulls today.



To be fair, Lucas didn’t see LBJ coming and didn’t rise to contest the alley-oop pass from Dwyane Wade. But still, guys who dunk over inanimate objects in the dunk contest rarely do so as cleanly as James did today.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

