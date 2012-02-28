Saying LeBron James Isn't Clutch After Last Night's All-Star Game Is Really, Really Dumb

Photo: YouTube

LeBron James scored 36 points in the All-Star Game last night.He led the East on a furious comeback, making 9 of 10 shots in the second half.



But he also turned the ball over with six seconds left and his team down three points. So, once again, people are saying he’s NOT CLUTCH this morning.

Here’s why that’s ridiculous:

It was the All-Star Game.

The game was a joke. No one took it seriously. The West scored 88 points in the first half, Dwight Howard was taking threes, and Chicago Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau benched his star point guard Derrick Rose so he wouldn’t get hurt.

Most players on the court made mistakes in the last two minutes.

Kevin Durant passed the ball directly to Deron Williams with 1:44 left and Williams scored to make the score 148-147.

Dwyane Wade fumbled a pass out of bounds when he could have tied the game with 75 seconds left.

Carmelo Anthony missed a wide-open three-pointer that would have tied the game with 23 seconds left.

Kobe Bryant missed a free-throw that would have made it a three-point game with 18 seconds left.

Blake Griffin missed a free-throw that would have made it a four-point game with 1 second left.

LeBron was the best player on the court. 36 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and two-straight three pointers against Kobe in the fourth quarter to make the game competitive.

He would have taken heat no matter what happened. If LeBron pulled off a miraculous finish and sent the game to overtime with a clutch three pointer, everyone would be talking about how LeBron can only step up when it doesn’t matter. He can’t win.

It was the All-Star Game.

