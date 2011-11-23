LeBron James Wants To apologise To Anyone He Upset With 'The Decision'

Photo: AP Images

It’s been nearly 18 months since he sat in front of Jim grey and ESPN cameras to tell the world he was “taking my talents to South Beach.”LeBron James has since admitted he’d have handled things differently if given the opportunity. He did so again in an interview with London’s The Guardian.



Does he wish he could change what he did in the summer of 2010?

“I can’t say I would change anything – because it would change so much that is leading to the future. But, yeah, there is definitely a better way I could have handled it, as far as the whole TV thing is concerned, and the same goes for the build-up to the announcement. A lot of people were hurt by it – and I definitely apologise to them. At the same time, you should never be afraid to do what you believe in.”

LeBron also said “I can understand why a lot of people were upset. That definitely wasn’t my intention: to upset people.”

He did. But LeBron is proud of the group that benefitted financially from “The Decision” – the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

“My thinking was built around those kids who would benefit from me making this decision, all these underprivileged kids that would get the millions and millions of dollars that I would receive. That was my whole motivation.”

Still, the criticism persists. It’s unlikely to ever end. At least LeBron believes he’s endured the worst of it.

“You’ve got to go through the tornado to get to the clear weather. I feel we went through it and now we’re headed on the right path.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.