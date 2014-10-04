LeBron James Is Selling 'The Most Opulent Estate In Miami' For $US17 Million

Tony Manfred
LeBron James is selling the Miami estate he called home when he played for the Heat, the South Florida Business Journal reports.

It’s listed by Opulence International Reality, which calls the house “the most opulent estate in Miami.”

It’s on the market for $US17 million.

It has an infinity pool that overlooks Biscayne Bay, a maze of terraces, a movie room, and a massive master suite. The photos make it look incredible.

The outdoor space is the best part.

The concrete dock has room for two 60-foot yachts.

The infinity pool overlooks Biscayne Bay.

The pool has two fountains.

The property is surrounded by a wall. There's also a 'security quarters' on site.

The rooftop deck.

One of the covered terraces.

There's a three-car garage.

Let's go inside...

The chef's kitchen.

A secondary eating area, which has a TV and and island for five people.

The living room

The movie room.

The office.

The master bedroom

The walk-in closet is enormous.

Even the bathrooms have amazing views.

One of the five additional bedrooms.

The entryway.

There's 4,500-square-feet of entertaining space, according to the listing.

LeBron bought the house for $US9 million. He stands to make a tidy profit if he gets anywhere near asking price.

