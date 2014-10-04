LeBron James Is Selling 'The Most Opulent Estate In Miami' For $US17 Million

LeBron James is selling the Miami estate he called home when he played for the Heat, the South Florida Business Journal reports.

It’s listed by Opulence International Reality, which calls the house “the most opulent estate in Miami.”

It’s on the market for $US17 million.

It has an infinity pool that overlooks Biscayne Bay, a maze of terraces, a movie room, and a massive master suite. The photos make it look incredible.

