This LeBron Full-Court Tap Pass Is Subtly Insane

How do you even describe this?
LeBron James lunged for a loose ball from his own free throw line and slapped it in a perfect arc to the opposite free throw line, where it fell into the stride of a sprinting Mario Chalmers, who went up for a layup and earned two foul shots.
You don’t realise how incredible of a play it is until you watch it a few times:
He taps it at his own foul line:
Chalmers catches it, in stride, at the opposite foul line:
The full video:
