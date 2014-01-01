This LeBron Full-Court Tap Pass Is Subtly Insane

How do you even describe this?

LeBron James lunged for a loose ball from his own free throw line and slapped it in a perfect arc to the opposite free throw line, where it fell into the stride of a sprinting Mario Chalmers, who went up for a layup and earned two foul shots.

You don’t realise how incredible of a play it is until you watch it a few times:

He taps it at his own foul line:

Chalmers catches it, in stride, at the opposite foul line:

The full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.