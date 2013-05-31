LeBron James Got Fined $5,000 For This Blatant Flop Against The Pacers

The NBA has fined three players for flopping during Tuesday’s Pacers-Heat game.



LeBron James, David West, and Lance Stephenson were all hit with $5,000 fines.

Here’s the double-flop that got LeBron and West fined (via Deadspin):

DeadspinAnd here’s the Stephenson flop:

Bleacher ReportLeBron has a history of flopping, and he said early this week that he doesn’t think it’s all that big of a deal.

$5,000 probably won’t change that, but it at least gets his flopping into the official record.

