LeBron James Says He's Faster, In A Different 'Weight Class' After Extreme 67-Day Diet

LeBron James said he’s down to around 250 pounds and will be quicker than last year after going on an extreme diet for 67-straight days this summer in an interview with CNN’s Rachel Nichols.

The diet appears to be a modified paleo diet. He didn’t eat sugar, carbs, or dairy and only consumed meat, fish, vegetables, and fruit for more than two months.

In the interview, which will air on CNN on Friday night, the new Cavaliers player said he dreamed of cookies and pancakes while on the diet. When asked if he was faster now, he said, “I am. I am. And that’s not such a good thing for the competition.”

LeBron was listed at 250 pounds last year, but that’s widely considered a fabrication. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst guessed that LeBron has been into the 260’s in recent years.

Here’s the full transcript from the Nichols interview:

RACHEL NICHOLS: You’ve already been putting in a lotta work to try to make this season successful, been on a pretty strict diet, you look lighter. I mean, how much weight did you lose? LEBRON JAMES: I lost a few pounds. I lost– I haven’t been in this weight class– RACHEL NICHOLS: Gimme a ballpark? LEBRON JAMES: I’m in the 250ish range, you know, a lot lighter than I’ve been playing at in the last few years. But I feel good. RACHEL NICHOLS: The diet was strict, right? LEBRON JAMES: Very strict. 67 days. RACHEL NICHOLS: And what did you eat or not eat? LEBRON JAMES: I’ll tell you what I couldn’t have. No carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no refined sugar– no nothing. Meat. Fish. Veggies. Fruit. RACHEL NICHOLS: What was the hardest thing to give up? LEBRON JAMES: It was either pancakes or chocolate chip cookies and ice cream. RACHEL NICHOLS: I mean, did you go to bed dreaming about pancakes– LEBRON JAMES: Once– RACHEL NICHOLS: –that you couldn’t have? LEBRON JAMES: All the time. I had the cookie monster chasing me a few times in my dreams. RACHEL NICHOLS: Are you quicker on the court now? LEBRON JAMES: I am. I am. And that’s not such a good thing for the competition.

In August LeBron posted this picture to Instagram, prompting a wave of interest in his dieting habits that’s set to ramp up with the NBA season a month away:

