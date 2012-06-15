Here's The Controversial No-Call On LeBron James That Cost The Thunder The Game

Oklahoma City’s furious come back fell short in controversial fashion against the Heat in Game 2.



Down two with 12 seconds left, Kevin Durant caught a sneaky pass in the post and went up for a shot.

It appeared as though LeBron James got a piece of Durant’s arm both before and during the shot, but nothing was called.

LeBron then buried both clutch free throws to win the game.

But here’s the play everyone will be talking about tomorrow:

Less controversially, here’s the frantic sequence that pulled OKC within two

