LeBron James Got Dunked On By Raptors Center Jonas Valanciunas

LeBron James scored 35 points on 65% shooting with 8 assists and 8 rebounds last night in a win against the Toronto Raptors.

He also got dunked on by second-year Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas.

We rarely see LeBron exploited by taller forwards on either end of the court. He’s big and strong and quick enough to make up for any height disadvantage.

But Jonas is just too tall here.

The video:

