LeBron James Throws Down A Slick Alley-Oop In USA's Beatdown Of France

After days and days of Instagram shenanigans, the US men’s basketball team finally got down to business today in a dominating 98-71 win against France.



France kept it close for the first 12 minutes of the game. But after that the US clamped down on defence, started making 3’s, and cruised to an impressive victory in its first game of the tournament.

LeBron James was particularly great. He played all five positions, and punctuated the win with a cheeky backdoor cut and a thundering alley-oop at the end of the third quarter:



