Skylar Grey Made The Perfect New Version Of 'Coming Home' For LeBron's Return To Cleveland

Once again, an NBA player has come “home” and that means Diddy and Skylar Grey’s song “Coming Home” is being played everywhere across radio and TV.

LeBron James has announced he’s going to become a Cleveland Cavalier once again, and Skylar Grey decided yesterday was a perfect time to give her popular hit a new version.

She hopped on YouTube yesterday to perform the song with new lyrics to reflect LeBron’s return to Ohio.

In this version she says “I know that Cleveland awaits, and they have forgiven my mistakes.” Given the enormous debacle of “the decision,” most NBA fans and Cleveland sports fans would probably agree with this sentiment. It perfectly describes what this moment is all about for Cavs fans.

This is not the first time this song has been featured prominently in a huge NBA move. When Carmelo Anthony was traded to the New York Knicks a few years ago, MSG Network decided to use the same song to welcome the superstar and drum up some hype.

Here’s the commercial they aired for Carmelo:

