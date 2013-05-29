LeBron James Unleashed An EPIC Block On The Pacers [Video]

LeBron James swatted away a George Hill fastbreak lay-up in one of the most epic blocks you’ll ever see.



He times it perfectly, leaps a few feet above the rim, and smacks the lay-up back toward midcourt.

Just Wow:

Who knows what Hill was thinking.



LeBron is known (among other things) for being the best open-court shot blocker in the NBA. Hill had to either go up more assertively and try to dunk it, or prepare for contact and try to draw the foul.



But still, you don’t expect LeBron to leap that high and time it that perfectly. Just an amazing play.



The block lead to a foul and a technical on Paul George.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.