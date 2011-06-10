LeBron and Wade Make Fun Of Dirk's Illness Before Losing To Him Again

A local news crew caught Dwyane Wade and LeBron James before Game 5 of the NBA Finals, apparently mocking the fever that Dirk Nowitzki “allegedly” suffered from during Game 4. A game Wade and James lost when Nowitzki took them apart in the fourth quarter.



Check it out (video found via SB Nation):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Even if they don’t believe that Nowitzki was really that sick, it’s generally not a good idea to make fun of someone who just beat you.

Especially, when you go out later that night and let him beat you again.

