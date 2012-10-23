Lawsuit Looms As Lebanese Authorities Are Not Happy With 'Homeland'

Photo: Showtime

Not everyone is happy with “Homeland.” Showtime’s six-time Primetime Emmy winner isn’t sitting well with Lebanese authorities.



The scene in question showcases militants shouting in Arabic for people to get out of a crowded street to make way for the world’s top jihadi in what is supposed to be Beirut.

Instead, the scene was filmed in Tel Aviv, Israel, which is leaving some Beirutis angry claiming the show’s portrayal is misleading.

In particular, Lebanese Tourism Minister Fadi Abboud told the AP he’s upset the location in Beirut was depicted as violent when it’s the complete opposite.

“It showed Hamra Street with militia roaming in it. This does not reflect reality,” he said. “It was not filmed in Beirut and does not portray the real image of Beirut.”

Abboud went on to say a lawsuit may be considered.

“The information minister is studying media laws to see what can be done,” he said.

A childhood friend of Israeli “Homeland” co-creator Gideon Raff has said the show hasn’t had the opportunity to shoot in Beirut.

SEE ALSO: A look inside the filming locations of the latest Bond film, “Skyfall” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.