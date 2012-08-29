Shia LeBeouf Admits To Dropping Acid For New Role

Getty



Talk about method acting, Shia LeBeouf‘s devotion to his craft has reached a whole new level.To prep for his new film “The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman,” LeBeouf admits he actually took acid for a scene in which his character does the same.

“There’s a way to do an acid trip like ‘Harold & Kumar,’ and there’s a way to be on acid,” LaBeouf tells USA Today. “What I know of acting, Sean Penn actually strapped up to that (electric) chair in ‘Dead Man Walking.’ These are the guys that I look up to.”

But, the actor warns, “Sometimes, it does get real … Too real for a (director) who’s trying to keep a diplomatic set.”

In the upcoming Lars Von Trier film “Nymphomaniac,” LaBeaouf has also said he will have actual sex for a scene, and in this month’s “Lawless,” he gets drunk off of moonshine.

The actor recently left the “Transformers” franchise to focus on independent films. But he says the pay cut from his past blockbuster paychecks doesn’t bother him.

“If I could give the money back and get all the credibility in the world that I’m seeking, I would do it tomorrow,” LaBeouf told the paper. “In a heartbeat.”

Hopefully his real-life depictions of acid trips, drunkenness, and sex will help the former Disney channel child star reach his goal of legitimacy.

“There are rules,” admits LaBeouf. “I have ethics, I’m not completely out of my mind.”

