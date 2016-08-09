The Lebanese Olympic delegation has reportedly been 'reprimanded' for refusing to allow the Israeli team on a bus

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reportedly been forced to intervene in a dispute between the delegations of Israel and Lebanon at the Rio Olympics, according to the Jerusalem Post.

According to the report, the head of the Lebanese Olympic delegation, Salim al-Haj Nakoula, was “reprimanded” by the IOC for refusing to let members of the Israeli delegation board a bus the two groups were scheduled to share.

Al-Haj Nakoula called the incident a misunderstanding, according to the report.

The IOC committee warned the Lebanese delegation that they would not accept any more similar instances.

