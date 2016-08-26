Here's everything leaving Netflix in September

It’s that time again!

Netflix has released its list of television and movies that will be leaving the streaming service next month.

If you’re a fan of the second “Fast and Furious” film get ready to say goodbye. A few Disney favourites are leaving as well early in the month.

You can check out the entire list below. We’ve highlighted our favourites.

Leaving 9/1/16

“2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003)

“A Walk to Remember” (2002)

“Anywhere but Here” (1999)

“Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher” (2014)

“The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957)

“Call Me Crazy: A Five Film” (2013)

“The Colour Purple” (1985)



“Crocodile Dundee” (1986)

“Days of Thunder” (1990)

“Defending Your Life” (1991)

“Double Jeopardy” (1999)

“Everybody Loves Raymond” Seasons 1­9

“Exporting Raymond” (2010)

“Flight of the Intruder” (1991)

“Girl Rising” (2013)

“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” (2009)

“Hardball” (2001)

“The Haunting” (1999)

“Nick Cannon: Mr. Showbiz” (2011)

“Our Man in Tehran” (2013)

“Primal Fear” (1996)

“Roboshark” (2015)

“Roman Holiday” (1953)

“S.W.A.T.” (2003)

“Sins of My Father” (2009)

“Spanglish” (2004)

“Traffic” (2000)

“The Weather Man” (2005)

“The Wood” (1999)

“Zoolander” (2001)

Leaving 9/4/16

“Melissa & Joey” Seasons 1­4

“Shanghai Knights” (2003)

Leaving 9/5/16

Gabe the Cupid Dog (2012)

Leaving 9/6/16

“Hollywood Homicide” (2003)

“My Babysitter’s a Vampire: The Movie” (2010)

Leaving 9/9/16

“The Emperor’s New Groove” (2000)

“Lilo & Stitch” (2002)

Leaving 9/11/16

Fringe: Seasons 1­5

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” (2014)

Leaving 9/15/16

“Bob Saget: That’s What I’m Talkin’ About” (2013)

Leaving 9/16/16

“Gridiron Gang” (2006)

“The Kids Are All Right” (2010)

Leaving 9/17/16

“Gimme the Loot” (2012)

“Simon Killer” (2012)

Leaving 9/20/16

“Something, Anything” (2014)

Leaving 9/23/16

“The Lost Medallion” (2013)

Leaving 9/24/16

“The Forbidden Kingdom” (2008)

Leaving 9/25/16

“Alias” Seasons 1­5

“Jobs” (2013)

Leaving 9/28/16

“Open Water” (2004)

“Open Water 2: Adrift” (2006)

Leaving 9/30/16

“666 Park Avenue” Season 1

“Another Gay Movie” (2006)

“The Aviators” (2008)

“League of Super Evil” Season 1

“We Were Soldiers” (2002)

“Wolf” (2013)

