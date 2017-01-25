Here's everything leaving Netflix in February you need to watch before it disappears

Paramount ‘Save the Last Dance’ will no longer be available.

Netflix just announced all the movies and TV shows leaving its service in the coming weeks, and this month it feels like we’re losing a particularly great bunch of titles. From “Save the Last Dance” to “Clueless,” as well as some award-winning dramas like “There Will Be Blood,” you’re definitely going to want to watch some of these one last time.

Keep reading for the full list (and pay extra attention to the bolded titles we think you need to see).

Leaving 2/1/17

“A.C.O.D.”

“An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky”

“An Inconvenient Truth”

“Ashby”

“Black Hawk Down”

“Bratz: Babyz: The Movie”

“Bratz: Super Babyz”

“Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure”

“Clerks”

“Elizabeth”

“Extract”

“Failure to Launch”

“Frida”

“Girls Just Want to Have Fun”

“Jackass 2.5”

“Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School”

“Last Holiday”

“Mission Impossible: III”

“Sahara”

“Save the Last Dance”

“Serving Sara”

“Star Trek: Nemesis”

“The Kite Runner”

“The Machinist”

“The Original Latin Kings of Comedy”

“There Will be Blood”

“Trainspotting”

“What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”

Leaving 2/7/17

“Justin Bieber’s Believe”

Leaving 2/12/17

“Grounded for Life: Season 1 — Season 5”

Leaving 2/13/17

“Scary Movie 5”

“The Nut Job”

Leaving 2/15/17

“Brothers in War”

“Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry”

“Closure”

“Exile Nation: The Plastic People”

“Jack Frost”

“I Am Not a Hipster”

“Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch”

“Prince of Broadway”

“Stephanie in the Water”

“The Man on Her Mind”

“Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2”

Leaving 2/16/17

“Santa Claws”

“Somewhere”

Leaving 2/17/17

“Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year”

Leaving 2/19/17

“Problem Child: Leslie Jones”

Leaving 2/28/17

“Clueless”

