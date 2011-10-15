LEAVING LAS VEGAS: The Deserted Casinos And Unfinished Hotels Of Sin City

Photo: Flickr Ashtynn Renee

By a few barometers, Las Vegas isn’t healthy.The city’s unemployment rate—14.2% in August—is among the nation’s highest. The suicide rate—34.5 people per 100,000 annually—is the nation’s highest. For those who aren’t part of the 14,000 homeless, the housing market is a disaster.



And all over the Las Vegas Strip, hotels and casinos either stand empty or half-finished, with revenue streams running dry for many of the area’s biggest entertainment companies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.