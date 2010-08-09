Will iPhone Owners Bolt From AT&T As Soon As It's On Other Networks?

Photo: Russian Presidential Press and Information Office

In a filing with the SEC, AT&T says it does not think losing the exclusive right to sell the iPhone will “have a material negative impact” on operations. For this little disclosure, the teleco is being laughed at on TechCrunch and questioned by Barron’s.While it’s easy to poke fun at AT&T for its crappy network, this seems like a perfectly reasonable disclosure.



We don’t think a material amount of people are going to flee AT&T when Apple starts selling the iPhone on Verizon, or T-Mobile. People tend to stay put with their carrier.

We just bought an iPhone 4 and reupped for a two year deal, so we’re certainly not going anywhere. And we’re not alone. Millions of other people are in our group as well. Sure, AT&T will see fewer new users joining just for the iPhone, but that’s already happening thanks to Android.

While many iPhone owners dream of joining Verizon because they think the grass will be greener, a few months back, Marco Arment, the developer behind Instapaper and Tumblr detailed problems with Verizon’s network saying “it’s not that great.” Here’s his specific complaints:

Indoor reception is spotty, even in otherwise strong areas. Certain rooms of houses are dead zones for no apparent reason. Sometimes, entire houses or apartments get no usable service level at all.

Often, calls go straight to voicemail without ringing the phone, even when the phone has full reception. This happens more frequently in crowded areas, like Manhattan.

Verizon’s customer service and sales staff seems like they have never used, sold, or heard of data service on anything. The salespeople too afraid to say “I don’t know” will give you false information, and the customer service people will bounce you around in transfers because they have no idea what to do with data-service issues.

Every change to your plan or billing info is likely to be screwed up at least once.

Also, let’s not forget Wired reported that Apple is partly to blame for the reception problems in the U.S.:

AT&T executives aren’t so crazy about Jobs, either. They complain that Apple hasn’t accepted its fair share of the blame. They say — and Apple sources confirm — that the software running the iPhone’s main radio, known as the baseband, was full of bugs and contributed to the much-decried dropped calls. What’s more, Apple had chosen to source the radio from Infineon, whose hardware was used widely in Europe but rarely in the US, where cell towers are placed farther apart and reception is therefore less forgiving.

Would any design flaws that contribute to problems for AT&T be absent from Verizon?

Finally, on a personal note, AT&T’s network has improved greatly in our experience. We occasionally have a dropped call, but for the most part we don’t have as many complaints about the network as we once did.

As much as anything, it seems like complaining about AT&T is ingrained into the iPhone owning experience. Sure it’s spotty in San Francisco, and somewhat spotty in New York, but overall it doesn’t seem THAT bad.

Certainly not bad enough for us to immediately jump ship for Verizon, but maybe that’s just us.

Let’s put it to a vote. When AT&T loses the iPhone will you bolt from AT&T, or will you stay put?

Online Surveys & Market Research



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.