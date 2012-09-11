Photo: Animation via Geoffrey Ingersoll

Guy can’t catch a break.First, the Navy pushes him out for having dreams outside the Teams.



Then the Pentagon feverishly combs through his book and asserts he’s violated nondisclosure. Then, these Pentagon officials reassert and escalate their claims (whatever that means).

Finally, presumably finding not enough nondisclosure violations to actually charge him, instead they say they’ve re-interviewed the other SEALs; now Matt’s account is inaccurate.

This is aside from those pesky death threats from the globe’s premiere group of terrorists, Al Qaeda. Oh, and to top it all off, most recently, his fellow SEALs have vowed to never again invite him to another party. How mature.

So I say this, to all the foreign policy armchair quarterbacks, political pundits, and the Federal Authorities: Leave Matt Bissonnette alone! He’s doing his best!

The guy got Bin Laden. Let’s be honest—The Pentagon should sooner be discussing how to make free beer for life a part of his retirement.

If he is buying his own beers, we U.S. citizens should all pool our money to make sure he’s never party to parting with his money for that great, bubbly American past time.

Bin Laden raid = beer for life. It’s the least we could do, especially those of us who come closest to patriotism only when we beat a Russian team in “Modern Warfare,” or defeat an Iranian player in “World Of Warcraft.”

Instead, put down those Cheetos, stop the trash talk, be a patriot, buy Bissonnette a beer. Let your wallet do the talking. (Domestic only though, Matt, none of that Canadian swill).

Better yet, maybe go out and buy his book. Get some knowledge, a little of his personal history, before throwing in that two cents. I’d be willing to bet those two cents land in a “Beer for Matt” jar instead of on twitter, Facebook, or the comment section. This isn’t the water cooler, we’re not discussing the latest Jersey Shore episode, or Donald Trump’s hair.

Check out these little gems:

From “No Easy Day”:

“In a one in a million shot, he popped up between machine gun bursts and lobbed a grenade into the house, which landed perfectly inside the door.”

“Transferring my rifle to my left hand, I knelt down and took a grenade from my pouch. I slid the pin out and held it in my right hand. I took a deep breath and started to sprint toward the … “

Machine gun bursts? Sprinting with grenades?

“I tried to get my pants buttoned up while in a dead sprint. I could hear the thump of the first outgoing mortars and then the steady hammering of an American .50 calibre machine gun as the soldiers at the base reacted to the attack. Sliding into a ditch, we watched as the American heavy weapons raked the ridge line.”

Guy couldn’t even pee, bro, without taking fire.

“Nothing got our blood pumping more than creeping into an enemy compound, sometimes directly into the rooms of enemy fighters while they were sleeping.”

Sneaking up on sleeping Talibs? Really?

And this was all on his eleventh combat deployment. Yes, eleven. Thirteen years in SEAL Teams, he hit his 12th combat deployment, before ever being selected for the Bin Laden raid. On his 13th, he got Bin Laden.

Osama Raid: catching the fellow who planned and executed a horrific attack on our country, catching him with his pants down, and shooting him … while he lie there twitching.

How could we be so critical of the guy who got actually got Bin Laden?

Well, more accurately, the guy who stood behind the guy who got Bin Laden.

Why shouldn’t he write a book? And why shouldn’t we hear that story, from him, not from Obama or any other official, who in all likelihood, watched it on some television screen. I don’t care what they think, I don’t care for their synopsis.

A recent e-book “No Easy Op” actually cleared the air a bit, for Bissonnette, calling it “unlikely” that he divulged secret information. I read the book myself, and I can tell you, there’s very little for any enemy to gather. That’s what’s so great about SEAL Teams, in the end, their tactics are still basic infantry tactics, except SEALs are so damn good at executing, that you might know exactly what they’re going to do and still you can’t stop them.

The e-book also made it well known, what was already well known in the community: SEALs are not the most renowned of the Black Op services for being “tight-lipped.”* (Whereas the Army guys, well, you’ll never know about them.)

*[Just as an aside, it also alleged that the SEALs were reprimanded for partying too hard when they came home. And I’ve, personally, heard on good authority that if you ever meet the guy who did shoot Bin Laden in the face, he’ll tell you straight up, “yeah, I shot Bin Laden in the face.” Admittedly, I’d probably be the same way.]

Meanwhile there’s a new Navy SEAL book every other year, some from SEAL Team 6. How come we aren’t crucifying these guys?

I know why, because none of them sung a song about that particular man named Osama Bin Laden. Oh, they talked all right, but they didn’t partake in the most storied raid of modern combat history.

So our only damning piece of evidence, the detail upon which all this media malice hinges, is that he was actually there. The same detail which qualifies him for instant canonization into military lore also condemns him.

Let me ask you, honestly, if you were there, you wouldn’t tell that story?

It’s a story which should be told, not by presidents or admirals, but by the men who took part. It’s a story which is owed to us, every citizen, every man, woman, and child who perished in those two towers, and has perished since in two of America’s longest wars.

It’s like we’ve forgotten.

Leave Matt Bissonnette alone. He’s one of America’s greatest heroes.

