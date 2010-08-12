3 Pitching Tips To Help You Leave A Lasting Impression

Photo: mwlguide via Flickr

Pitches are nerve-wrecking, but there are ways to make sure you put your best foot forward.According to Communications Coach Carmine Gallo, all successful business pitches share three qualities: they are understandable, memorable and emotional.



Gallo explains on Bloomberg Businessweek:

Be understandable. Simplicity is bliss, so ditch the buzzwords. You won’t impress anyone if they don’t understand what you’re about.

Be memorable. Use analogies and metaphors that your audience can relate to, so you’ll stay fresh in their minds.

Get emotional. A pitch should resonate with your audience. Ending or opening with a personal, relevant story is an effective touch.

