Here's The Only Wallet You'll Ever Need [41% OFF]

Everyone needs a great everyday wallet — and this Lotuff Leather black billfold wallet is where it’s at.

Now that everyone’s using huge smartphones, no one wants (or needs) to carry around a huge wallet. That’s why this small and sleek 4″ by 3″ wallet is the perfect option. It comes with two slots for credit and debit cards, as well as a billfold so that you can carry some cash around, too.

The black vegetable-tanned grained leather gives the wallet a simple, classic look. And, it will feel really nice in the hand.

You can get yourself one here for $US89.00. — It’s 41% off.

However, if you prefer something a bit larger, you should check out the Serapian Evolution Wallet for $US179 — Right now, it’s 39% off.

But, if all you need is a card holder (just to hold a couple of business and credit cards), here’s the Smythson Panama Card Case for $US99 — 39% off.

And finally, a pro-tip! Take your wallet out of your back pocket when you sit down on chairs. The wallet adds just enough volume to mis-align your posture, which can intensify back problems.

