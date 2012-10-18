White Mountaineering Leather-Trimmed Multi-Pocket Backpack

Meet the leather-trimmed multi-pocket backpack by White Mountaineering.



Why We Love It: This is utilitarian design at it’s finest. Perfect for your daily commute, this rugged backpack puts your grade school version to shame. With a width of 17”, a height of 19”, and a depth of 6”, it will easily fit your 15” MacBook Pro, and any other devices, books, and gadgets you need to bring with you.

The bag is made in durable olive canvas with leather accents. It also comes in black cargo with black leather accents, too.

Photo: MR PORTER

Photo: MR PORTER

Where To Buy: Available through MR PORTER with free shipping.

Cost: $950.

