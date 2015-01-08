The 10 Least Stressful Jobs In America

If your life outside of work is stressful enough, you may want to consider a career that offers good job security, a positive hiring outlook, a decent salary, and few physical demands, deadlines, and dangers, suggests CareerCast, an online resource for job seekers.

To help, CareerCast recently compiled a ranking of the least stressful jobs in America for 2015. We’re not saying these jobs are completely stress-free, but according to CareerCast’s methodology, they tend to offer healthier stress levels and higher satisfaction rates than others.

CareerCast analysed 11 different factors that can reasonably be expected to evoke stress, such as physical demands, travel, and competitiveness, for 200 different occupations. Each factor was assigned a range of points, and a lower total score means the job is less stressful than average.

Here’s the full list:

1. Hair Stylist

Jobs Rated Stress Score: 5.47

Median Annual Salary: $US22,770

Projected Growth by 2022: 13%

Hair stylists typically work either with walk-in customers or build their own regular clientele. The most successful doing the latter can open their own businesses and thrive.

2. Audiologist

Jobs Rated Stress Score: 6.30

Median Annual Salary: $US69,720

Projected Growth by 2022: 34%

Audiologists work with clients to identify and remedy problems with hearing. They usually are in control of their schedules and work in a quiet environment, such as a medical office, school, or nursing home.

3. University Professor (Tenured)

Jobs Rated Stress Score: 6.94

Median Annual Salary (BLS, all postsecondary teachers): $US68,970

Projected Growth by 2022 (BLS, all postsecondary teachers): 19%

Gaining tenure requires long hours of research and thousands of written words. For those who achieve it, being a tenured university professor is the pinnacle of academia and allows for flexible schedules and a controllable workload.

4. Medical Records Technician

Jobs Rated Stress Score: 7.55

Median Annual Salary: $US34,160

Projected Growth by 2022: 22%

This is a fast-growing field, as more Americans gain access to healthcare. Medical records technicians often work in a quiet environment.

5. Jeweler

Jobs Rated Stress Score: 8.10

Median Annual Salary: $US35,350

Projected Growth by 2022: -10%

The bulk of jewellers’ work is done individually, though interaction with buyers is an element of the job.

6. Medical Laboratory Technician

Jobs Rated Stress Score: 8.98

Median Annual Salary: $US47,820

Projected Growth by 2022: 22%

Working in diagnostic centres at doctors’ offices or in hospitals, medical laboratory technicians analyse various samples at their own pace.

7. Seamstress/Tailor

Jobs Rated Stress Score: 9.56

Median Annual Salary: $US25,590

Projected Growth by 2022: 1%

8. Dietitian Jobs Rated Stress Score: 10.23 Median Annual Salary: $US55,240 Projected Growth by 2022: 21% 9. Librarian Jobs Rated Stress Score: 10.58 Median Annual Salary: $US55,370 Projected Growth by 2022: 7% 10. Forklift Operator Jobs Rated Stress Score: 11.43 Median Annual Salary: $US31,150 Projected Growth by 2022: 1%

The relative seclusion in which forklift operators work helps this career rank among the least stressful of 2015. Technology is altering the landscape of a librarian’s work, but the end result increases the value of what librarians provide to their clients. Most books and reading materials will all be archived centrally thanks to cloud computing, making resources more accessible than ever before. Growing emphasis on proper nutrition should contribute to growth in the hiring of dietitians, and the increased demand translates into a pleasant work environment. The BLS reports dietitians can work anywhere from hospitals to schools and in nursing homes depending on specific demand. A tailor’s work environment can vary significantly. Some work in wholesale environments, others in independently owned stores.

