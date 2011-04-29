The 10 Most Chill Jobs In America

Photo: Global Jet via Flickr

Some of the least stressful jobs in America are those where people work closely with others.CareerCast.com rated the stress level of 200 jobs based on work environment, income, outlook, travel, deadlines, competitiveness and work in the public eye.



Many of the jobs are in high demand, have normal eight hour work days, and allow employees to work from remote locations.

