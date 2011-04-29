The 10 Most Chill Jobs In America

Leah Goldman
Some of the least stressful jobs in America are those where people work closely with others.CareerCast.com rated the stress level of 200 jobs based on work environment, income, outlook, travel, deadlines, competitiveness and work in the public eye.

Many of the jobs are in high demand, have normal eight hour work days, and allow employees to work from remote locations.

#10 Chiropractor

Stress score: 13.58

Hours per day: 8+

Income: $68,358

As more and more people sit in front of their computers all day for work, the demand for chiropractors is growing. Chiropractors also work normal hours.

Source: CareerCast

#9 Occupational Therapist

Stress score: 13.22

Hours per day: 6-8

Income: $70,193

Occupational therapist are in high demand because of an increase in the older population. Therapists work regular hours, and closely with people.

Source: CareerCast

#8 Mathematician

Stress score: 12.78

Hours per day: 6-10

Income: $94,178

Mathematicians are in high demand, with many of them working for the government, creating a stable income and great benefits.

Source: CareerCast

#7 Philosopher

Stress score: 12.56

Hours per day: 6-10

Income: $61,221

Many philosophers work in academia, teaching college students their passion. Others have flexible hours, doing research, surrounded by people who enjoy philosophy as well.

Source: CareerCast

#6 Speech Pathologist

Stress score: 12.43

Hours per day: 8

Income: $66,143

Speech pathologists are beginning to become more in demand. They spend most of their time helping children with communications disorders.

Source: CareerCast

#5 Dental Hygienist

Stress score: 12.07

Hours per day: 6-8

Income: $67,107

Job prospects are always good for hygienists and they typically work only 2-3 days a week.

Source: CareerCast

#4 Computer Programmer

Stress score: 11.76

Hours per day: 8-10

Income: $71,176

Computer programmers are in high demand. Also, many programmers can work remotely from home.

Source: CareerCast

#3 Software Engineer

Stress score: 10.40

Hours per day: 8-10

Income: $87,140

With high demand of new computer programs and applications, jobs for software engineers are plentiful. Many software engineers have the option of working from home as well.

Source: CareerCast

#2 Dietitian

Stress score: 10.27

Hours per day: 8

Income: $52,127

Dietitians generally work a typical schedule, during the week. They spend most of their time interacting with patients, figuring out their needs, and putting together proper nutritional diets for them.

Source: CareerCast

#1 Audiologist

Stress score: 9.44

Hours per day: 8

Income: $63,144

Audiologist, who diagnose and treat hearing problems, generally work in stress free environments where themselves, or their patients are not in danger. And they work relatively normal hours.

Source: CareerCast

