The 10 Most Chill Jobs In America

Some of the least stressful jobs in America are those where people work closely with others.CareerCast.com rated the stress level of 200 jobs based on work environment, income, outlook, travel, deadlines, competitiveness and work in the public eye.
Many of the jobs are in high demand, have normal eight hour work days, and allow employees to work from remote locations.
Stress score: 13.58
Hours per day: 8+
Income: $68,358
As more and more people sit in front of their computers all day for work, the demand for chiropractors is growing. Chiropractors also work normal hours.
Stress score: 13.22
Hours per day: 6-8
Income: $70,193
Occupational therapist are in high demand because of an increase in the older population. Therapists work regular hours, and closely with people.
Stress score: 12.78
Hours per day: 6-10
Income: $94,178
Mathematicians are in high demand, with many of them working for the government, creating a stable income and great benefits.
Stress score: 12.56
Hours per day: 6-10
Income: $61,221
Many philosophers work in academia, teaching college students their passion. Others have flexible hours, doing research, surrounded by people who enjoy philosophy as well.
Stress score: 12.43
Hours per day: 8
Income: $66,143
Speech pathologists are beginning to become more in demand. They spend most of their time helping children with communications disorders.
Stress score: 12.07
Hours per day: 6-8
Income: $67,107
Job prospects are always good for hygienists and they typically work only 2-3 days a week.
Stress score: 11.76
Hours per day: 8-10
Income: $71,176
Computer programmers are in high demand. Also, many programmers can work remotely from home.
Stress score: 10.40
Hours per day: 8-10
Income: $87,140
With high demand of new computer programs and applications, jobs for software engineers are plentiful. Many software engineers have the option of working from home as well.
Stress score: 10.27
Hours per day: 8
Income: $52,127
Dietitians generally work a typical schedule, during the week. They spend most of their time interacting with patients, figuring out their needs, and putting together proper nutritional diets for them.
Stress score: 9.44
Hours per day: 8
Income: $63,144
Audiologist, who diagnose and treat hearing problems, generally work in stress free environments where themselves, or their patients are not in danger. And they work relatively normal hours.
