The 10 Least Stressful Jobs In America

No career is absolutely stress-free, but some jobs are certainly less stressful than others. Most of the time, the least stressful jobs are indoors and in a controlled environment that allows employees to focus on their responsibilities.

Job site

CareerCast published a list of the least stressful jobs today based on measurements of 11 specific factors across 200 occupations. The factors it considered are whether the job requires travel (the more travel, the higher the stress), growth potential (dead-end jobs tend to create more stress), strict deadlines, working in the public eye, competitiveness within the organisation, physical demands, environmental conditions, putting your life at risk, hazards encountered, meeting the public, and having someone else’s life in your hands.

The wage and projected percentage growth of each job (between 2010 and 2020) come from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Below are the least stressful jobs:

10. Drill press operator

Median salary: $35,580

Outlook: 6%

9. Multimedia artist

Median salary: $61,370

Outlook: 8%

8. Librarian

Median salary: $US55,370

Outlook: 7%

7. Medical records technician

Median salary: $US34,160

Outlook: 21%

6. Dietitian

Median salary:$55,240

Outlook: 20%

5. Seamstress/Tailor

Median salary: $US26,280

Outlook: 1%

4. University professor

Median salary: $64,290

Outlook: 17%

3. Jeweler

Median salary:$35,350

Outlook: -5%

2. Hair stylist

Median salary: $US22,700

Outlook: 14%

1. Audiologist

Median salary: $US69,720

Outlook: 37%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.