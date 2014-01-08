The 10 Least Stressful Jobs In America

No career is absolutely stress-free, but some jobs are certainly less stressful than others. Most of the time, the least stressful jobs are indoors and in a controlled environment that allows employees to focus on their responsibilities.
CareerCast published a list of the least stressful jobs today based on measurements of 11 specific factors across 200 occupations. The factors it considered are whether the job requires travel (the more travel, the higher the stress), growth potential (dead-end jobs tend to create more stress), strict deadlines, working in the public eye, competitiveness within the organisation, physical demands, environmental conditions, putting your life at risk, hazards encountered, meeting the public, and having someone else’s life in your hands.
The wage and projected percentage growth of each job (between 2010 and 2020) come from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.
Below are the least stressful jobs:
10. Drill press operator
Median salary: $35,580
Outlook: 6%
9. Multimedia artist
Median salary: $61,370
Outlook: 8%
8. Librarian
Median salary: $US55,370
Outlook: 7%
7. Medical records technician
Median salary: $US34,160
Outlook: 21%
6. Dietitian
Median salary:$55,240
Outlook: 20%
5. Seamstress/Tailor
Median salary: $US26,280
Outlook: 1%
4. University professor
Median salary: $64,290
Outlook: 17%
3. Jeweler
Median salary:$35,350
Outlook: -5%
2. Hair stylist
Median salary: $US22,700
Outlook: 14%
1. Audiologist
Median salary: $US69,720
Outlook: 37%
