The 10 Least Stressful Jobs In America

Vivian Giang

No career is absolutely stress-free, but some jobs are certainly less stressful than others. Most of the time, the least stressful jobs are indoors and in a controlled environment that allows employees to focus on their responsibilities.

CareerCast published a list of the least stressful jobs today based on measurements of 11 specific factors across 200 occupations. The factors it considered are whether the job requires travel (the more travel, the higher the stress), growth potential (dead-end jobs tend to create more stress), strict deadlines, working in the public eye, competitiveness within the organisation, physical demands, environmental conditions, putting your life at risk, hazards encountered, meeting the public, and having someone else’s life in your hands.

The wage and projected percentage growth of each job (between 2010 and 2020) come from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Below are the least stressful jobs:

10. Drill press operator
Median salary: $35,580

Outlook: 6%

Drill Press OperatorsWikimedia Commons

9. Multimedia artist
Median salary: $61,370

Outlook: 8%

8. Librarian
Median salary: $US55,370
Outlook: 7%

LibrarianWikimedia Commons

7. Medical records technician
Median salary: $US34,160

Outlook: 21%

6. Dietitian
 Median salary:$55,240

Outlook: 20%

5. Seamstress/Tailor
 Median salary: $US26,280

Outlook: 1%

TailorMichael Loccisano/Getty Images

4. University professor
Median salary: $64,290

Outlook: 17%

Space lecturer teacherNASA

3. Jeweler
Median salary:$35,350

Outlook: -5%

Gold jewellersMamta Badkar

2. Hair stylist
Median salary: $US22,700

Outlook: 14%

Hair stylist blowout green roomAP/Diane Bondareff

1. Audiologist

Median salary: $US69,720

Outlook: 37%

