The 23 Least Sexist Countries In The World

Photo: flickr: wstryder
This week, the World Economic Forum (WEF) released its 2012 report analysing gender inequality throughout the world, The Global Gender Gap Report 2012.The report highlighted the changing nature of gender relations throughout some of the world’s most diverse countries. But primarily, it featured the latest update of the Global Gender Gap Index
Introduced by the WEF in 2006, the index is a “framework for capturing the magnitude and scope of gender-based disparities and tracking their progress.” The ranking metric is made up of four sub-categories: economic, political, education and health-based criteria.
Each of the 135 countries analysed received a sub-score in all of the four categories on a 0-1 scale, and then an overall score based on the four sub-scores.
Overall score: 0.7350
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7988
Educational attainment score: 0.8267
Health and survival score: 0.9612
Political empowerment score: 0.3533
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7373
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.8143
Educational attainment score: 1.0000
Health and survival score: 0.9792
Political empowerment score: 0.1557
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7381
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7877
Educational attainment score: 0.9909
Health and survival score: 0.9780
Political empowerment score: 0.1959
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7391
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.6515
Educational attainment score: 0.9946
Health and survival score: 0.9787
Political empowerment score: 0.3318
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7417
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.6655
Educational attainment score: 0.9995
Health and survival score: 0.9743
Political empowerment score: 0.3276
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7433
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7305
Educational attainment score: 0.9993
Health and survival score: 0.9698
Political empowerment score: 0.2737
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7439
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.8147
Educational attainment score: 0.9960
Health and survival score: 0.9719
Political empowerment score: 0.1931
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7496
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.6588
Educational attainment score: 0.9800
Health and survival score: 0.9677
Political empowerment score: 0.3919
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7572
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7618
Educational attainment score: 1.0000
Health and survival score: 0.9796
Political empowerment score: 0.2875
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7608
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.8163
Educational attainment score: 1.0000
Health and survival score: 0.9796
Political empowerment score: 0.2474
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7629
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7399
Educational attainment score: 0.9848
Health and survival score: 0.9780
Political empowerment score: 0.3488
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7652
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7241
Educational attainment score: 0.9918
Health and survival score: 0.9787
Political empowerment score: 0.3664
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7659
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7659
Educational attainment score: 0.7659
Health and survival score: 0.9697
Political empowerment score: 0.3362
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7672
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7518
Educational attainment score: 0.9909
Health and survival score: 0.9738
Political empowerment score: 0.3525
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7697
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.6148
Educational attainment score: 0.9996
Health and survival score: 0.9758
Political empowerment score: 0.4889
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7757
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7719
Educational attainment score: 1.0000
Health and survival score: 0.9796
Political empowerment score: 0.3515
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7777
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7724
Educational attainment score: 1.0000
Health and survival score: 0.9739
Political empowerment score: 0.3645
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7805
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7822
Educational attainment score: 1.0000
Health and survival score: 0.9697
Political empowerment score: 0.3703
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.7839
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7514
Educational attainment score: 0.9988
Health and survival score: 0.9737
Political empowerment score: 0.4115
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.8159
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7957
Educational attainment score: 0.9969
Health and survival score: 0.9735
Political empowerment score: 0.4976
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.8403
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.8300
Educational attainment score: 1.0000
Health and survival score: 0.9697
Political empowerment score: 0.5616
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.8451
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7847
Educational attainment score: 1.0000
Health and survival score: 0.9796
Political empowerment score: 0.6162
Source: World Economic Forum
Overall score: 0.8640
Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7540
Educational attainment score: 1.0000
Health and survival score: 0.9696
Political empowerment score: 0.7325
Source: World Economic Forum
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.