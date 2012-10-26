The 23 Least Sexist Countries In The World

Photo: flickr: wstryder

This week, the World Economic Forum (WEF) released its 2012 report analysing gender inequality throughout the world, The Global Gender Gap Report 2012.The report highlighted the changing nature of gender relations throughout some of the world’s most diverse countries. But primarily, it featured the latest update of the Global Gender Gap Index



Introduced by the WEF in 2006, the index is a “framework for capturing the magnitude and scope of gender-based disparities and tracking their progress.” The ranking metric is made up of four sub-categories: economic, political, education and health-based criteria.

Each of the 135 countries analysed received a sub-score in all of the four categories on a 0-1 scale, and then an overall score based on the four sub-scores.

