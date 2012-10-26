The 23 Least Sexist Countries In The World

This week, the World Economic Forum (WEF) released its 2012 report analysing gender inequality throughout the world, The Global Gender Gap Report 2012.The report highlighted the changing nature of gender relations throughout some of the world’s most diverse countries. But primarily, it featured the latest update of the Global Gender Gap Index

Introduced by the WEF in 2006, the index is a “framework for capturing the magnitude and scope of gender-based disparities and tracking their progress.” The ranking metric is made up of four sub-categories: economic, political, education and health-based criteria.

Each of the 135 countries analysed received a sub-score in all of the four categories on a 0-1 scale, and then an overall score based on the four sub-scores.

23. Mozambique

Overall score: 0.7350

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7988

Educational attainment score: 0.8267

Health and survival score: 0.9612

Political empowerment score: 0.3533

22. United States of America

Overall score: 0.7373

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.8143

Educational attainment score: 1.0000

Health and survival score: 0.9792

Political empowerment score: 0.1557

21. Canada

Overall score: 0.7381

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7877

Educational attainment score: 0.9909

Health and survival score: 0.9780

Political empowerment score: 0.1959

20. Austria

Overall score: 0.7391

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.6515

Educational attainment score: 0.9946

Health and survival score: 0.9787

Political empowerment score: 0.3318

19. Cuba

Overall score: 0.7417

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.6655

Educational attainment score: 0.9995

Health and survival score: 0.9743

Political empowerment score: 0.3276

18. United Kingdom

Overall score: 0.7433

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7305

Educational attainment score: 0.9993

Health and survival score: 0.9698

Political empowerment score: 0.2737

17. Luxembourg

Overall score: 0.7439

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.8147

Educational attainment score: 0.9960

Health and survival score: 0.9719

Political empowerment score: 0.1931

16. South Africa

Overall score: 0.7496

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.6588

Educational attainment score: 0.9800

Health and survival score: 0.9677

Political empowerment score: 0.3919

15. Latvia

Overall score: 0.7572

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7618

Educational attainment score: 1.0000

Health and survival score: 0.9796

Political empowerment score: 0.2875

14. Lesotho

Overall score: 0.7608

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.8163

Educational attainment score: 1.0000

Health and survival score: 0.9796

Political empowerment score: 0.2474

13. Germany

Overall score: 0.7629

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7399

Educational attainment score: 0.9848

Health and survival score: 0.9780

Political empowerment score: 0.3488

12. Belgium

Overall score: 0.7652

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7241

Educational attainment score: 0.9918

Health and survival score: 0.9787

Political empowerment score: 0.3664

11. The Netherlands

Overall score: 0.7659

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7659

Educational attainment score: 0.7659

Health and survival score: 0.9697

Political empowerment score: 0.3362

10. Switzerland

Overall score: 0.7672

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7518

Educational attainment score: 0.9909

Health and survival score: 0.9738

Political empowerment score: 0.3525

9. Nicaragua

Overall score: 0.7697

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.6148

Educational attainment score: 0.9996

Health and survival score: 0.9758

Political empowerment score: 0.4889

8. Philippines

Overall score: 0.7757

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7719

Educational attainment score: 1.0000

Health and survival score: 0.9796

Political empowerment score: 0.3515

7. Denmark

Overall score: 0.7777

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7724

Educational attainment score: 1.0000

Health and survival score: 0.9739

Political empowerment score: 0.3645

6. New Zealand

Overall score: 0.7805

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7822

Educational attainment score: 1.0000

Health and survival score: 0.9697

Political empowerment score: 0.3703

5. Ireland

Overall score: 0.7839

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7514

Educational attainment score: 0.9988

Health and survival score: 0.9737

Political empowerment score: 0.4115

4. Sweden

Overall score: 0.8159

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7957

Educational attainment score: 0.9969

Health and survival score: 0.9735

Political empowerment score: 0.4976

3. Norway

Overall score: 0.8403

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.8300

Educational attainment score: 1.0000

Health and survival score: 0.9697

Political empowerment score: 0.5616

2. Finland

Overall score: 0.8451

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7847

Educational attainment score: 1.0000

Health and survival score: 0.9796

Political empowerment score: 0.6162

1. Iceland

Overall score: 0.8640

Economic and participation opportunity score: 0.7540

Educational attainment score: 1.0000

Health and survival score: 0.9696

Political empowerment score: 0.7325

