These Are The Most Miserable Countries In Europe

Adam Taylor
sad french statue

Photo: www.flickr.com

Last week, the Foundation for Future Studies released data from polls it had conducted with over 15,000 Europeans in 13 countries.One thing the think tank wanted to know if the Europeans agreed with the statement “I am personally happy with my life”.

Interestingly, there were several constants from country to country – richer people are happier than poor people, woman happier than men, people who live in the countryside are happier than those in the city.

But perhaps more interesting is the divergence between the thirteen countries.

It seems even countries with people rioting in the streets, with drastic financial situations, can be happier than stable countries with a (relatively) good bank balance.

#13 - Denmark

Out of 100 interviewees, 96% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

#12 - Greece

Out of 100 interviewees, 80% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

#11 - Italy

Out of 100 interviewees, 79% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

#10 - France

Out of 100 interviewees, 77% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

#8 - Netherlands (Joint)

Out of 100 interviewees, 71% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

#8 - UK (Joint)

Out of 100 interviewees, 71% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

#7 - Switzerland

Out of 100 interviewees, 72% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

#6 - Spain

Out of 100 interviewees, 68% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

#5 - Austria

Out of 100 interviewees, 63% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

#3 - Turkey (Joint)

Out of 100 interviewees, 61% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

#3 - Germany (Joint)

Out of 100 interviewees, 61% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

#2 - Poland

Out of 100 interviewees, 50% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

And in at #1 - Russia!

Out of 100 interviewees, 37% agreed with the statement 'I am personally happy with my life'.

