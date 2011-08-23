These Are The Most Miserable Countries In Europe

Photo: www.flickr.com

Last week, the Foundation for Future Studies released data from polls it had conducted with over 15,000 Europeans in 13 countries.One thing the think tank wanted to know if the Europeans agreed with the statement “I am personally happy with my life”.



Interestingly, there were several constants from country to country – richer people are happier than poor people, woman happier than men, people who live in the countryside are happier than those in the city.

But perhaps more interesting is the divergence between the thirteen countries.

It seems even countries with people rioting in the streets, with drastic financial situations, can be happier than stable countries with a (relatively) good bank balance.

