Here are the 15 least affordable housing markets in the US

Bob Bryan
Gore creek drive vail coWikimedia CommonsGore Creek Drive in Vail, CO.

Houses are expensive, and getting a bad deal can make financing a home that much more painful.

RealtyTrac, which analyses US property data, compiled the least affordable places to live in the US.

Surveying 582 counties across the country, the firm compiled home price and wage data. They developed a ranking of affordability by dividing the region’s average mortgage payment by average weekly wages.

From RealtyTrac’s data, we compiled a list of the 15 counties where is takes more than 80% of average wages to make an average house payment.

California dominates the list, with 9 of the top 15 counties. But the most expensive county is a bit to the east and it takes 138.5% of a the average wage to make the average home financing payment.

Check out the full list below from most to least affordable, along with the metro area, average house price and average weekly wages for the county.

Sonoma County, CA

Wikimedia Commons
Mill Creek Winery, Healdsburg, California, part of Sonoma County.

Metro Area: Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

Affordability Percentage: 80.5%

Average House Price: $US345,551

Average Weekly Wages: $US895

Santa Barbara County, CA

Zillow

Metro Area: Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta, CA

Affordability Percentage: 82.9%

Average House Price: $US395,159

Average Weekly Wages: $US961

Monterey County, CA

Wikimedia Commons
Salinas, California

Metro Area: Salinas, CA

Affordability Percentage: 84.9%

Average House Price: $US268,110

Average Weekly Wages: $US824

San Benito County, CA

Wikimedia Commons
Downtown Hollister, CA, part of San Benito County.

Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Affordability Percentage: 85.1%

Average House Price: $US280,652

Average Weekly Wages: $US754

Queens County, NY

Wikimedia Commons
Homes along a street in the Jackson Heights neighbourhood in Queens.

Metro Area: New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA

Affordability Percentage: 85.3%

Average House Price: $US451,145

Average Weekly Wages: $US936

Napa County, CA

Courtesy of RealEstateInNapaValley.com
A home in Napa, CA.

Metro Area: Napa, CA

Affordability Percentage: 85.4%

Average House Price: $US338,198

Average Weekly Wages: $US920

San Luis Obispo County, CA

Wikimedia Commons
The city of San Luis Obispo, CA.

Metro Area: San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Affordability Percentage: 96.0%

Average House Price: $US425,775

Average Weekly Wages: $US811

Monroe County, FL

Daniel Korzeniewski/Shutterstock.com
Duval Street, Key West, the seat of Monroe County.

Metro Area: Key West, FL

Affordability Percentage: 98.3%

Average House Price: $US367,976

Average Weekly Wages: $US773

Maui County, HI

Bill Brooks / Alamy
Lahaina, HI, inside of Maui County.

Metro Area: Kahului-Wailuku, HI

Affordability Percentage: 99.2%

Average House Price: $US358,869

Average Weekly Wages: $US770

Marin County, CA

Wikimedia Commons
The Old St. Hilary church in Marin County, California

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

Affordability Percentage: 119.3%

Average House Price: $US645,097

Average Weekly Wages: $US1,125

Kings County, NY

Wikimedia Commons
Homes in the Park Slope neighbourhood of Brooklyn, which makes up the total of King's County.

Metro Area: New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA

Affordability Percentage: 126.3%

Average House Price: $US517,640

Average Weekly Wages: $US833

Eagle County, CO

Wikimedia Commons
Eagle County, Colorado

Metro Area: Edwards, CO

Affordability Percentage: 138.5%

Average House Price: $US434,223

Average Weekly Wages: $US771

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.