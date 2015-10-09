Here are the 15 least affordable housing markets in the US

Wikimedia Commons Gore Creek Drive in Vail, CO.

Houses are expensive, and getting a bad deal can make financing a home that much more painful.

RealtyTrac, which analyses US property data, compiled the least affordable places to live in the US.

Surveying 582 counties across the country, the firm compiled home price and wage data. They developed a ranking of affordability by dividing the region’s average mortgage payment by average weekly wages.

From RealtyTrac’s data, we compiled a list of the 15 counties where is takes more than 80% of average wages to make an average house payment.

California dominates the list, with 9 of the top 15 counties. But the most expensive county is a bit to the east and it takes 138.5% of a the average wage to make the average home financing payment.

Check out the full list below from most to least affordable, along with the metro area, average house price and average weekly wages for the county.

Sonoma County, CA Wikimedia Commons Mill Creek Winery, Healdsburg, California, part of Sonoma County. Metro Area: Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Affordability Percentage: 80.5% Average House Price: $US345,551 Average Weekly Wages: $US895 Santa Barbara County, CA Zillow Metro Area: Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta, CA Affordability Percentage: 82.9% Average House Price: $US395,159 Average Weekly Wages: $US961 Monterey County, CA Wikimedia Commons Salinas, California Metro Area: Salinas, CA Affordability Percentage: 84.9% Average House Price: $US268,110 Average Weekly Wages: $US824 San Benito County, CA Wikimedia Commons Downtown Hollister, CA, part of San Benito County. Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Affordability Percentage: 85.1% Average House Price: $US280,652 Average Weekly Wages: $US754 Queens County, NY Wikimedia Commons Homes along a street in the Jackson Heights neighbourhood in Queens. Metro Area: New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA Affordability Percentage: 85.3% Average House Price: $US451,145 Average Weekly Wages: $US936

Napa County, CA Courtesy of RealEstateInNapaValley.com A home in Napa, CA. Metro Area: Napa, CA Affordability Percentage: 85.4% Average House Price: $US338,198 Average Weekly Wages: $US920 San Luis Obispo County, CA Wikimedia Commons The city of San Luis Obispo, CA. Metro Area: San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Affordability Percentage: 96.0% Average House Price: $US425,775 Average Weekly Wages: $US811 Monroe County, FL Daniel Korzeniewski/Shutterstock.com Duval Street, Key West, the seat of Monroe County. Metro Area: Key West, FL Affordability Percentage: 98.3% Average House Price: $US367,976 Average Weekly Wages: $US773 Maui County, HI Bill Brooks / Alamy Lahaina, HI, inside of Maui County. Metro Area: Kahului-Wailuku, HI Affordability Percentage: 99.2% Average House Price: $US358,869 Average Weekly Wages: $US770 Marin County, CA Wikimedia Commons The Old St. Hilary church in Marin County, California Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA Affordability Percentage: 119.3% Average House Price: $US645,097 Average Weekly Wages: $US1,125 Kings County, NY Wikimedia Commons Homes in the Park Slope neighbourhood of Brooklyn, which makes up the total of King's County. Metro Area: New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA Affordability Percentage: 126.3% Average House Price: $US517,640 Average Weekly Wages: $US833 Eagle County, CO Wikimedia Commons Eagle County, Colorado Metro Area: Edwards, CO Affordability Percentage: 138.5% Average House Price: $US434,223 Average Weekly Wages: $US771

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.