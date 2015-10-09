Here are the 15 least affordable housing markets in the US

Houses are expensive, and getting a bad deal can make financing a home that much more painful.
RealtyTrac, which analyses US property data, compiled the least affordable places to live in the US.
Surveying 582 counties across the country, the firm compiled home price and wage data. They developed a ranking of affordability by dividing the region’s average mortgage payment by average weekly wages.
From RealtyTrac’s data, we compiled a list of the 15 counties where is takes more than 80% of average wages to make an average house payment.
California dominates the list, with 9 of the top 15 counties. But the most expensive county is a bit to the east and it takes 138.5% of a the average wage to make the average home financing payment.
Check out the full list below from most to least affordable, along with the metro area, average house price and average weekly wages for the county.
Metro Area: Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA
Affordability Percentage: 80.5%
Average House Price: $US345,551
Average Weekly Wages: $US895
Metro Area: Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta, CA
Affordability Percentage: 82.9%
Average House Price: $US395,159
Average Weekly Wages: $US961
Metro Area: Salinas, CA
Affordability Percentage: 84.9%
Average House Price: $US268,110
Average Weekly Wages: $US824
Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Affordability Percentage: 85.1%
Average House Price: $US280,652
Average Weekly Wages: $US754
Metro Area: New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA
Affordability Percentage: 85.3%
Average House Price: $US451,145
Average Weekly Wages: $US936
Metro Area: Napa, CA
Affordability Percentage: 85.4%
Average House Price: $US338,198
Average Weekly Wages: $US920
Metro Area: San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA
Affordability Percentage: 96.0%
Average House Price: $US425,775
Average Weekly Wages: $US811
Metro Area: Key West, FL
Affordability Percentage: 98.3%
Average House Price: $US367,976
Average Weekly Wages: $US773
Metro Area: Kahului-Wailuku, HI
Affordability Percentage: 99.2%
Average House Price: $US358,869
Average Weekly Wages: $US770
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
Affordability Percentage: 119.3%
Average House Price: $US645,097
Average Weekly Wages: $US1,125
Metro Area: New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA
Affordability Percentage: 126.3%
Average House Price: $US517,640
Average Weekly Wages: $US833
