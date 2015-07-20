Two Australian cities are among the top 10 least affordable places in the world

As high as the cost of living in New York or San Francisco might be, neither city is the most expensive in the world.

That distinction goes to Singapore, according to the Economist’s World Cost of Living Index, which ranks the world’s cities by affordability.

Two Australian state capitals, Sydney (6) and Melbourne (3), made the list while no US cities were featured.

The Economist uses the price of food, drink, clothing, rent, transportation, and utility bills in order to calculate the index.

It’s designed to help companies figure out how much to compensate employees who are working overseas, and provides an interesting look at how the cost of living varies around the world.

All prices listed are from the Economist’s World Cost of Living Index.

10. Singapore Singapore. World Cost of Living Index: 130 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US3.36

Five years ago: $US2.90 A bottle of wine: Today: $US25.04

Five years ago: $US22.52 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US9.55

Five years ago: $US8.11 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US1.73

Five years ago: $US1.36 9. Paris, France Paris, France. World Cost of Living Index: 129 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US8.44

Five years ago: $US7.31 A bottle of wine: Today: $US11.45

Five years ago: $US8.62 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US8.95

Five years ago: $US7.57 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US2.50

Five years ago: $US2.44 8. Oslo, Norway Oslo, Norway. World Cost of Living Index: 128 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US5.91

Five years ago: $US5.33 A bottle of wine: Today: $US17.13

Five years ago: $US16.63 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US15.44

Five years ago: $US12.07 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US2.41

Five years ago: $US2.05 7. Zurich, Switzerland Zurich, Switzerland. World Cost of Living Index: 125 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US6.19

Five years ago: $US5.13 A bottle of wine: Today: $US15.82

Five years ago: $US12.24 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US8.83

Five years ago: $US6.15 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US2.06

Five years ago: $US1.69 6. Sydney, Australia Sydney, Australia. World Cost of Living Index: 120 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US4.65

Five years ago: $US3.52 A bottle of wine: Today: $US22.58

Five years ago: $US18.27 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US15.75

Five years ago: $US7.72 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US1.35

Five years ago: $US1.28 5. Caracas, Venezuela Caracas, Venezuela. World Cost of Living Index: 118 (tie) 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US11.02

Five years ago: $US6.98 A bottle of wine: Today: $US22.41

Five years ago: $US14.61 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US6.36

Five years ago: $US3.72 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US0.02

Five years ago: $US0.05 4. Geneva, Switzerland Geneva, Switzerland. World Cost of Living Index: 118 (tie) 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US6.38

Five years ago: $US5.86 A bottle of wine: Today: $US8.39

Five years ago: $US7.42 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US8.72

Five years ago: $US6.15 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US1.96

Five years ago: $US1.69 3. Melbourne, Australia Melbourne, Australia. World Cost of Living Index: 118 (tie) 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US4.43

Five years ago: $US3.77 A bottle of wine: Today: $US22.28

Five years ago: $US17.45 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US15.50

Five years ago: $US7.96 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US1.35

Five years ago: $US1.28 2. Tokyo, Japan Tokyo, Japan. World Cost of Living Index: 118 (tie) 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US7.12

Five years ago: $US7.55 A bottle of wine: Today: $US12.53

Five years ago: $US12.13 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US4.45

Five years ago: $US2.96 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US1.73

Five years ago: $US1.69 1. Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhagen, Denmark. World Cost of Living Index: 117 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US4.82

Five years ago: $US3.82 A bottle of wine: Today: $US13.70

Five years ago: $US10.79 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US7.35

Five years ago: $US6.10 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US2.18

Five years ago: $US2.05

