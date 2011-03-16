Here's The Swanky East Village Office LearnVest's $4 Million Funding Round Bought Them

Alyson Shontell
learnvest

Last week we visited LearnVest, the one-year-old startup that wants to educate women about finance

Led by 27-year-old Alexa von Tobel and fuelled by $4 million in funding, LearnVest moved into its East Village home last May.

With 20+ full-time employees and more hires on the horizon, they’ll be busting at the seams here in no time.

Quotes from users are on the walls alongside LearnVest's press in Marie Claire and Fast Company magazines.

The conference room has a flat screen tv and chairs keep the orange theme alive. Hand sanitizers are a staple at LearnVest too.

2013 projections are all over the conference white board.

Alexa von Tobel is LearnVest's founder. She dropped out of Harvard Business School to start it up.

LearnVest's summer interns made a collage of all the company's summer press. Precious.

Jac White, VP of Ad Sales, hangs out with Ad Ops Manager Diogenes Pulicay (left) and Account Executive Ashley Hackett (right)

Allison Kade, Deputy Editor (left) has an exercise ball under her desk and a white board full of articles to write.

An unsuspecting software developer, Trevor Wilson, spins around to see what's up.

recognise Editor-in-Chief Maria Lin? She cofounded Urban Daddy.

Free coffee, bananas and clementines are available for grazing LearnVesters in the kitchen.

Alexa kicks it with CTO Hrishi Dixit.

There's John Gardner, Alexa's cousin and LearnVest's COO/CFO.

An ad agency snapped these photos of Alexa. They wanted her to be a potential spokesmodel for their client. Could it have been the same clothing campaign the Foursquare boys snagged instead?

Here's Alexa's corner cubicle. Her calendar is insane.

Now find out how LearnVest earned its office space:

