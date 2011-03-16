Here's The Swanky East Village Office LearnVest's $4 Million Funding Round Bought Them

Last week we visited LearnVest, the one-year-old startup that wants to educate women about finance.
Led by 27-year-old Alexa von Tobel and fuelled by $4 million in funding, LearnVest moved into its East Village home last May.
With 20+ full-time employees and more hires on the horizon, they’ll be busting at the seams here in no time.
Quotes from users are on the walls alongside LearnVest's press in Marie Claire and Fast Company magazines.
The conference room has a flat screen tv and chairs keep the orange theme alive. Hand sanitizers are a staple at LearnVest too.
Jac White, VP of Ad Sales, hangs out with Ad Ops Manager Diogenes Pulicay (left) and Account Executive Ashley Hackett (right)
Allison Kade, Deputy Editor (left) has an exercise ball under her desk and a white board full of articles to write.
An ad agency snapped these photos of Alexa. They wanted her to be a potential spokesmodel for their client. Could it have been the same clothing campaign the Foursquare boys snagged instead?
