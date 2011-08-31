Women Finance Site LearnVest Is Launching New Products For mums

Last month, women-targeted finance site LearnVest closed a $19 million round of funding to launch a slew of new products.



LearnVest’s next product, we’ve learned, will target mothers.

In the next few months, LearnVest will roll out Baby Bootcamp for expectant mums. It will teach them to how budget and save money for a child.

LearnVest won’t just be targeting soon-to-be mums. It will also launch products for mothers with teenage children who are saving for college tuition.

The products are coming together. Last month LearnVest was hiring an editor for the mum products. LearnVest is in talks with high-profile launch sponsors too.

The site’s bread and butter have always been its newsletter products, Bootcamps, which have exceptionally high open rates and user engagement. Since mums are the CEOs of households, a newsletter is a smart way for the startup to target family influencers.

