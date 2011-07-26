LearnVest Launches Mint-Like Money Management Tool Plus A Whole Suite Of New Products

LearnVest, a women-focused finance site, launched a new suite of products today: My Money centre, Advice centre, and Take Control Bootcamp.



The most significant new product is My Money centre. The tool looks a lot like Mint but in email form. Users can link all of their bank accounts, view their net worth, and drag and drop credit card line items into coloured folders, such as “Entertainment,” “Food,” and “Drinks.” (see below)

A mobile version of the product isn’t currently available, but founder Alexa von Tobel hints that an app is in the near future.

LearnVest has also launched “Ask an Expert,” a program that offers users instant, unlimited access to certified financial planners. Users can buy a one-day pass for $4.99, a 3-month pass for $39.99, or a one-year pass for $129.99.

Bootcamp newsletter products have been LearnVest’s bread and butter; 110,000 people have completed the programs to date and von Tobel expects to have 400,000 subscribers by year-end. LearnVest has done away with its Premium Bootcamp (which cost $14.99) and replaced it with Take Control Bootcamp, a free 10-day money management program. Von Tobel says to expect many more newsletter product launches (think financial planning for weddings, home buying, and babies).

In addition, LearnVest is launching eight brief video courses on its site. Premium members can watch them at their convenience and learn financial basics.

The suite of products is a step in the right direction for LearnVest. We’d like to see it ramp up mobile efforts though, and position itself as a mobile payment management tool.

LearnVest currently has 500,000 unique visitors and has raised $24.5 million to date.

LearnVest’s My Money centre tool lets you drag and drop charges into coloured folders.

