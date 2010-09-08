LearnVest Founder: Here's How To Get $4 Million In Funding In 4 Weeks

Alexa von Tobel dropped out of Harvard Business School in 2008 to start her company, LearnVest – a website that provides tools for women to manage their finances and budget their spending.



Since its recent launch, LearnVest has received over $5.5 million in total funding with Accel Partners leading the way in the most recent round. Founder & CEO Alexa von Tobel explains how she came up with LearnVest and why Accel Partners literally came knocking on their front door.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

