Watching my income dwindle has shown me the true difference between financial 'wants' and 'needs,' and how I should really be spending my money

Courtesy Natalia Lusinski The author working remotely.

I’ve lost a chunk of my income to the coronavirus; as a full-time freelance writer, many of my clients have scaled back.

Having less money – and staying home all the time – has really shown me the difference between financial “wants” and “needs,” and how I can make better decisions now that I’m on a limited budget.

I’m not shopping online, I’m prioritising food staples over everything, and I’ve cancelled all the subscriptions I’m not using.

In January, I was walking by a boutique clothing store here in Prague when a spring jacket caught my eye: It was black with bright pink and blue flowers embroidered on it, and it was the last one in stock. Plus, if I paid cash, it would be half price. I didn’t need another jacket, but how could I resist?

Now, mid-April, that jacket is still sitting in the bag I brought it home in. It was too chilly outside to wear it the last few months, and now, being self-isolated due to the Czech Republic lockdown, I have nowhere to wear it anyway. I only leave the house once every two weeks – to go grocery shopping – and certainly don’t make it a point to dress up, unless my pink ski mask counts.

But, every time I look at the bag, it reminds me of a key lesson I’ve been learning during this COVID-19 pandemic: I’m reevaluating my financial “wants” versus “needs.” Particularly because I’ve lost some writing clients lately, it’s a perfect time to focus more on my monetary needs than my wants.

I’ve stopped buying clothes and I’m focused on buying food instead

Back in January when I bought the jacket, who knew that, a few short months later, I’d wish it would magically transform into a month’s supply of toilet paper, rice, or pasta instead?

I’m sure I’m not the only one in quarantine wearing the same clothes day in and day out – ah, the perks of working from home – so buying new clothes has never been more nonessential than it is now.

Buying versatile foods – like rice in bulk – is now a need

Sure, I may want to spend a good chunk of my bi-monthly grocery store budget on fun foods like chocolate and ice cream, but when it comes to stretching money and focusing on needs, an extra-large bag of rice or beans will go further in the long run than one night’s worth of sweets.

So while impulse ice cream purchases are definitely OK, they fall under the want column more than the need one. And when you’re quarantining on a budget, the fewer the wants, the better.

Eating at home is saving me a ton of cash and changing the way I think about eating out

Pre-pandemic, you may have been aware that eating at home more often would save you money, but now you’re getting to live it and can likely see how much you were spending on eating out. I know I can.

Maybe the old you thought you needed to go out to dinner – or happy hour, or drinks – with friends every weekend, if not more, but now you can see that that was a want, not a need. These days, having virtual potluck dinner parties or drinks with friends is (almost) just as effective, albeit much, much cheaper.

I went through all my subscriptions and cancelled the ones I don’t need

It’s happened to the best of us: You sign up for a streaming service just to watch one show, you binge it, and then never use said service again. But you’re still charged every month when that money could be put to better use, like buying more self-isolation rice (yes, I’ve become obsessed).

By getting rid of these unnecessary subscriptions – whether it’s a streaming service, cable you never watch anymore, or a monthly clothing subscription – you can put the money toward other needs, like essential groceries or your emergency fund.

I’ve discovered that ‘just for fun’ online shopping is not a necessity after all

I’m sure I’m not the only one who adds several items to their Amazon shopping cart in the middle of the night when they can’t sleep. Thankfully, by morning, especially during these quarantine days, I empty most – if not all – of the cart.

Yes, once again, it’s a matter of how many items are wants versus needs – is a bathing suit really a need right now, especially since it’s still wintry weather in Prague?

When I think about it, I genuinely have everything I need right now anyway.

With all the money I’m saving these days – from no to-go coffees to no transportation costs to no impulsive clothing purchases – I make note of each one and add the amounts to my emergency fund. This way, former spending quickly transforms into cash on hand for whatever type of financial emergency may come along in the future.

