Here's The Hotel Marketing System TechCrunch Is Obsessed With

Robert Scoble

If you read Techcrunch they love pretty much any startup, but they dedicated more words and images to this one than usual: Buuteeq.

Sarah Lacy, there, wrote that it’s a cool company with an awful name. What does it do? Helps independent hoteliers market themselves online.

So, I sat down with Forest Key, founder, to learn more about it. It is indeed impressive and I learn a lot about how hotels market themselves.
This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.