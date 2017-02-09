If you're new to coding, this is the programming language you should learn first

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

As we move more and more toward a world filled with screens, those possessing coding skills have never been more in demand.

If you’re trying to break into the field, whether you want to program robots, design websites, or become a more desirable employee, learning Python is a good place to start.

Python is one of the more simple coding languages to learn, as it places less of an emphasis on syntax than other languages. If you forget your parentheses or misplace a few semicolons, it shouldn’t trip you up as much as it might if you were coding in another one.

It can also serve as a stepping stone toward learning other languages, such as C++ and JavaScript. Additionally, Python coders had the highest growth in demand last year, meaning if you are trying to turn your newfound skills into a job, chances are there are spots to be filled with your knowledge.

To that end, Infinite Skills is currently offering a class entitled “The Ultimate Python Programming Tutorial” through Udemy. It’s designed for those brand new to the world of coding; you need not have previous experience to start learning. By the end of the course, though, users should leave with a comfortable working knowledge of Python and the ability to apply it to developing applications.

The course is currently being offered for AUD$15, a 70% discount from it’s normal list price of $55. If you’ve been looking to break into the world of coding, but simply haven’t known where to start, this is your potential first step.

Infinite Skills The Ultimate Python Programming Tutorial, $15 (originally $55), available at Udemy. [80% off with the code “FOCUSFEB”]

This article was originally published on 12/8/2015.

